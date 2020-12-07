Indore: Bus operators demand 50 percent hike in fare due to hike in fuel prices

Indore: Irked by the hike in prices of fuel, the Bus Operators Association has demanded a rise in bus fare by at least 50 percent in the state.

State President of Prime Route Bus Operators Association Govind Sharma said, “We are demanding for the hike in fare from a long time. It has become difficult to operate buses in the present fare. It was last increased in 2018.”

Sharma said that the association has been raising the issue at different forums and will also give a memorandum to the Deputy Transport Commissioner to press our demands.

Sharma added that the fare of buses was updated last in 2018 when the price of diesel was at Rs 67.

“Now, the rate of diesel is Rs 82 and charges of other essentials like oil, chassis, tyres and others have been increased but not fare,” he added.

The bus operators also mentioned the loss during the time of lockdown and said that the buses remained halted for six months.

“Buses couldn’t be operated totally even now also due to various COVID guidelines. The government should increase the bus fare at least by 50 percent immediately to provide relief to us,” Sharma added.

RTO officials solved the issue of same number to two government vehicles

RTO officials finally solved the long pending issue of the same numbers on two government vehicles. The number MP02AV 9900 was the number of car used by ARTO Indore earlier but the same number was also registered in the name of an official in Bhopal state garage.

RTO officials have resolved the issue and kept the number for the ARTO and allotted a MP02PK0001 to the Bhopal’s official. The matter was pending from 2018.