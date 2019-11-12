Indore: BSNL consumer workshop tomorrow

Indore: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Indore office will organise a workshop for consumers on Thursday at 3 pm. BSNL Indore spokesperson Shyam Yadav said consumer awareness workshop will be organised at the office of general manager in Residency Area. Information related to latest telecom services facilities will be given. Complaints and suggestions about telecom services will also be received. The BSNL general manager MR Rawat has appealed to consumers to attend workshop.