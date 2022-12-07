Indore: BSF inter-frontier shooting competition from Dec 8

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Central School of Weapons & Tactics (CSWT) will organise the 50th BSF Inter-Frontier Platoon Weapon Shooting Competition-2022 from December 8 to December 12.

More than 800 BSF personnel including Mahila participants and officials of different BSF Frontiers from all over the country will participate and compete for excellence.

During this six-day meet, a total of eleven platoon weapon events will be conducted in which ten events will be conducted at Reoti Ranges on Ujjain Road, Indore and one event of 51 mm Mortar will be conducted at Hema Range, Mhow.

The opening ceremony of the 50th Inter Frontier Platoon Weapon Shooting Competition- 2022 will be organised at Reoti Ranges on December 8 2022 and the chief guest of the programme will be water resource minister Tulsi Ram Silawat.

