Indore: Brawl Between Junior Doctors And A Sarafa Chaupati Trader

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three junior doctors of MGM Medical College, including a lady doctor, had an argument with a sweets shop employees in Sarafa Chaupati late on Thursday, following which both sides accused each other of assault.

The police have registered a case against both groups and started an investigation.

Lady Doctor Lodged A Complaint

According to Sarafa police station in-charge Abhay Nema, a lady doctor has lodged a complaint in which she said that she along with her two friends had gone to visit Sarafa Chaupati and they went to the shop named Shivgiri Sweets in the area. When one of them tasted a piece of sweet kept there, the shop owner named Ram Gupta and his employees objected. The argument turned violent and they started beating her and her friends. During the incident, the watch and spectacles of a person got damaged. The lady doctor alleged she was also molested by the accused.

In his complaint, the sweets shop owner Ram Gupta said that the lady doctors and her friends had come to his shop and one of them had taken a piece of sweet without asking his permission. When he told them not to take the sweets on their own and ask the employees if they wanted to taste a particular sweet, one of the junior doctors made an obscene gesture at him and the lady doctor started abusing him.

Thrashed And Injured Two Person

Later, they threw a tray of sweets on the road. They also thrashed and injured two persons at his shop. He alleged that the trio argued with other traders in the market a few days ago.

TI Nema said that people from both groups have been booked under various sections of the IPC and further investigation is underway into the case. The CCTVs installed in the market are also being examined by the police.