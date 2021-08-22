Indore: Brahmakumaris ask people to shed negativity

Indore

Pray to lord Shiva to protect yourself from negativity to protect sisters around the world. With this message from Brahmakumari Hemlata didi addressed the gathering of followers on Sunday.

Citing Purnima and Rakhi fest, Brahmakumaris organised a seminar with all the followers at Gyanshikhar Omshanti Bhawan, Indore, on Sunday.

“The wrath of negative attitudes has increased resulting in incidents like rape, and misconduct with women and girls, so on this Raksha Bandhan, we urge people to fight the negativity and protect girls,” Hemlata said.

She added that lord Shiva protects the souls from these disorders by giving us the mantra of purity. “We can transcend these qualities and attain our highest satopradhan stage through meditation and this should be our vow,” Hemlata said.

She cited how tika and every ritual of Rakhi quoted the importance of same.

Brahmakumari Anita didi said that the greatest protection for us is the remembrance of the almighty.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 10:16 PM IST