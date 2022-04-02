Indore: Boom in real estate business as record 2,500 registries executed on last day

Indore: There was a mad rush at all the five registration offices in the city on Thursday, the last day of the financial year 2021-22, and registration of properties continued till 2 am.

A record of 2,500 registries were executed on the last day and the department of registration and stamps collected a record revenue of Rs 1835 cr. against the target of Rs 1600.

The amount collected was Rs 513 cr. more when compared to the last financial year. The huge rush was also because the guideline rate of the district has been increased by 10 to 25 per cent in the new financial year, effective from April 1.

The increase is coming after a gap of 6 years, so people wanted to get their registries done. However, some people could not get their registries done as they could not get their slots booked. Even then all previous records were broken and Rs 370 cr was collected in March.

BK More, senior District Registrar informed on Friday that during the entire financial year, they collected Rs 1,835 crore revenue, which exceeded the target of Rs 1,600 cr fixed by the government.

In FY 2020-21 the revenue target was Rs 1276 cr and total revenue collection stood at Rs 1322 cr. More said Rs 513 cr additional revenue was collected in 2021-22, when compared to 2020-21. He said more than 1.25 lakh registries were done in the financial year.

Referring to the rush in the last two days, More said that on March 30, over 1,800 documents were registered and on March 31 this number went up to over 2500. Even the registration of the documents continued till 2.00 am. More said they continued booking slots till 11 pm. The new guidelines will be uploaded on the Sampada portal in a couple of days

Guideline increased from today

From April 1, the guideline has been increased upto 25% in the distrit. Out of 4700 locations the guidelines of 745 are locations are increased by 10% to 25%. In the last 6 months, there was a record-breaking boom in the real estate business and colonies of the district.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 01:49 AM IST