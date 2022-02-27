Indore: Bone Marrow Transplant gives 10-year-old girl a new lease of life

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The doctors of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital have given a new lease of life to a 10-year-old girl suffering from aplastic anaemia by performing a bone marrow transplant (BMT) on her. The girl has gone in for a second bone marrow transplant as her first transplant was unsuccessful.

“As the girl was suffering from aplastic anaemia, the red and white blood cells had stopped generating in her blood. Due to a lack of white blood cells, she requires granulocyte transfusion every 10 days,” BMT consultant Dr Preeti Malpani told the media. She added that the girl had undergone a BMT in Delhi a few months ago, but it was unsuccessful as her body didn’t accept the bone marrow of the donor.

“We also tried to search for a 100 per cent match for her BMT, but none of her family members could match it. Later, we decided to go with her mother’s bone marrow, which matched 50 per cent with hers,” the doctors said.

The transplant is successful and, now, white and red blood cells have started generating in her body.

As many as 48 BMTs have been done in MY Hospital, including on six adults, while the rest were below the age of 18 years.

ALSO READ Indore: Immunise your child against polio on February 27

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 12:46 AM IST