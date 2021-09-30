Indore: BOND WITH NO STRINGS ATTACHED: Girl leaves home with her furry friend as Mum says ‘No’ to pet!

Indore: A dog is man’s best friend. But, sometimes, it becomes incumbent upon humans to pay back this loyalty of their furry friend, more often in kind. Proving the 15,000-year-old human-canine bond, a 12-year-old girl from Dhar came all the way to Indore on Thursday. She left her home fighting for her canine friend who was not allowed to live in the house by members of her family. The police said that, while patrolling in the Gangwal bus stand area, the police found a little girl carrying a black Labrador puppy in her hand and roaming all around the Gangwal bus stand with wet eyes seeking help.

A woman police officer was called to the spot. She stopped the girl and asked her why she was roaming around aimlessly. Where did she want to go? Later, the police took the girl to the Chhatripura police station. Police officials said that the girl innocently told the cops that she had left her home and was willing to go anywhere with her dog as long as the canine was well looked after and happy.

Police officials said that the minor girl was handed over to her parents after following all the necessary legal procedures. Her father was called to the police station and her custody was handed over to him.

‘Bought him with my own money!’

"Mummy wasn’t letting me keep this Labrador dog as a pet. After all, I bought him with my own money which I collected after emptying my piggy bank! I had a fight with my mother, after which I left my home with my dog, sat in a bus to Indore, which dropped me off at the Gangwal bus stand," said the 12-year-old girl.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 11:33 PM IST