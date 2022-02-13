Indore: BMW seized after driver found drunk

Indore



Traffic cops seized a BMW car after its driver was caught driving the car under the influence of alcohol near Bengali Square on Saturday. Also, the car was without a number plate.



Traffic subedar Amit Kumar Yadav of QRT 6 along with constable Gaurav Vidrohi was deployed near Bengali Square to check vehicles without number plates. The officials spotted the BMW without a number plate and stopped it. The police officer asked the driver to show the papers of the car and realised that he was drunk and after a breath analyser test, they seized the car.



It is said that the vehicle is registered with Haryana RTO. The police are trying to know about the owner of the car.



Earlier, the same car was caught by DCP (traffic) Mahesh Chand Jain near Bhanwarkuan Square for using black film on the windscreen. Then, the police had fined the driver for using a fancy number plate.



//Action against riders using modified silencers\\

Another team of traffic police took action against people riding bikes with modified silencers on Saturday. During the drive, the police collected fines from more than a dozen bikers for using modified silencers in their bikes. Also, action was taken against the people who parked their vehicles on the wrong side and for using fancy number plates.



Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 12:26 AM IST