Indore: Blackout for one hour in 70K houses due to power fault

Indore: Around 70,000 houses and commercial establishments in the city plunged into darkness for an hour on Wednesday evening due to fault in line of MP Power Transmission Company on Khandwa Road.

Around 6.30 pm, thousands of houses in the city went into blackout mode as South Zone Grid on Khandwa Road had a malfunction which led to the jumper going off.

MP Power Transmission Company had to take emergency shutdown to change the damaged equipment due to which supply was hit in South Division and Central Division of MP Western Region Power Distribution Company in the city.

The supply was hit at least at 50 feeders in the city of the power company due to transmission company disrupting supply from the grid.

The supply was restored around 7.30 pm.

//Affected areas

According to officials, supply was hit in areas including Khandwa Road, Bhawarkuna, Navlakha Ring Road, Palada, Nemawar Road, Bypass, Rajendra Nagar, Anapurna area, Collectorate, Juni Indore, Musakhedi, Residency Area, some part of MG Road.

According to West Discom, supply was normal from in more than 400 feeders connected to the North, East and West divisions of the city. Supply continued from the grids of Ujjain Road, Dhar Road. The city has more than 3 lakh electricity consumers. So, about 25 percent of consumers were affected by the one-hour blackout.