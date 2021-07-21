Indore: Black goat weighing 175 kg draws attention, priced at a whopping Rs 5.5 lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A goat in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has become the centre of attraction following the holy festival of Eid-ul-Zuha, also known as the 'festival of sacrifice'.

According to the owner of the black goat, Moin Khan, the goat weighs 175 kilograms and is priced at a whopping Rs 5.5 lakh. Khan said that the goat have been fed on cashew nuts, raisins and almonds.

Speaking to ANI, Khan said, "This black goat of Punjabi breed, which has been reared for 10 months, weighs about 175 kilograms and its height is about 4 feet. People have put the price of black goats up to Rs 5.5 lakh but I have been rearing the goat for 10 months and will sacrifice on the day of Eid-ul-Adha." "I have another brown goat whose weight is about 150 kilograms," he added.

Everyone present in the area would have definitely gone green with envy for the owner of the goat.