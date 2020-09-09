Indore: BJP district president Sonkar, others booked for organising ‘Kalash Yatra’

Indore: Six people including BJP district president Rajesh Sonkar were booked by the police for taking out ‘Kalash Yatra’ in Sanwer assembly constituency without permission amid pandemic on Tuesday. No arrests have been made till the filing of the report.

According to the police, two cases were registered for organising ‘Kalash Yatra’ and violating guidelines by not maintaining social distance and gathering crowd.

In the first FIR, BJP district president Sonkar and others were booked under section 188 of the IPC for taking out procession in Sanwer town. Another FIR was registered against Subhash Choudhary and others for the same in Dharampuri area under the same assembly constituency.

It is said that the 'Kalash Yatra' was organised to honor state cabinet minister Tulsi Silawat. It is also alleged that 'Saris' were distributed during the rally. After the objection from a Congress leaders, the cases were registered against the accused.