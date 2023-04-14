Indore: Bishop held on money laundering charges

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested terminated Bishop PC Singh, from Jabalpur on money laundering charges linked to alleged financial irregularities, official sources said on Thursday.

The accused was presented in the Court and it has given police remand to the Bishop for one week. P C Singh was arrested by officials of the federal probe agency from Jabalpur city on Wednesday night and was produced before a local PMLA (prevention of money laundering act) court on Thursday.

The agency had last month searched the residence of Singh, the sacked Bishop of Church of North India (CNI), Jabalpur Diocese and had recovered documents and records that also show some of his alleged land investments in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi.

The money laundering case stems from the economic offences wing (EOW) FIR. The EOW had also arrested Singh in September last year after allegedly recovering around Rs 1.60 crore in Indian and foreign currencies from his bungalow in Jabalpur. The EOW had raided him on September 8 last year after registering a cheating case against him on a complaint.

The complaint alleged that he indulged in financial irregularities in running an educational society wherein Rs 2.70 crore collected as student fees by the society's institutions between 2004 and 2005 and 2011 and 2012 was misused. After his arrest, the CNI sacked him from the Bishop's post.