Indore: ​Bhopal passenger & Mhow DEMU train to restart on 14th April

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



The Railway is restarting the Indore-Bhopal passenger and Indore-Mhow DEMU trains from April 14.

According to official information Train No. 19303 Indore-Bhopal Express will restart on 14th April and Train No. 19304 Bhopal-Indore Express will start on 15th April, till further order.

The passenger train will have one AC-III, five Sleeper and eight Second Seating coaches. This train will be fully reserved.

The Indore-Bhopal train will depart from the city at 11.35 pm and reach Bhopal the next day at 5.10 am. The Bhopal-Indore train will depart from the State capital at 4.55 pm and reach the city at 11.10 pm.



Train No. 09559 Mhow-Indore DEMU Special & Train No. 09560 Indore-Mhow DEMU Special will restart on 14th April. This train will be completely unreserved. From the city, it will depart at 6 pm and reach Mhow at 6.50 pm. From Mhow it will depart at 5.00 pm and reach the city at 5.50 pm. For detailed information related to train operating timings, stoppages and structure, passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

Western Railways has asked passengers to follow all COVID norms during the journey.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 11:31 PM IST