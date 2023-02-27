Indore: Bhoomi Pujan of power grids costing Rs 80 crore during Vikas Yatras

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): During the Vikas Yatras taken out by the state government, bhoomi pujan of 33/11 KV power grids were performed at more than 40 places in the Malwa-Nimar region at an outlay of Rs 80 crore.

These grids will be built under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). West Discom managing director AmitTomar said that bhoomi pujan were done at places where the land has been allocated by the district administration for the grid.

He said that all the superintending engineers were instructed to contact the district administration for land and inform the public representatives about the facilities that would be available to the common people and consumers from the grids.

Tomar also stated that each grid will cost between Rs 2 to 3 crore. The new grids will not only increase power distribution capacity but will also improve the supply of power, especially to farmers as most of the girds are coming up in rural areas.