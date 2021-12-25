Indore: Bhoomi pujan for widening Khandwa Road stretch today

Indore

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is going to perform the much-awaited bhoomi pujan for the widening of a stretch between Bhawarkuan Square and Tejaji Nagar Square on Khandwa Road on Saturday.

This bhoomi pujan was long-awaited as the stretch could not be widened despite several announcements.

Many protests took place for the broadening of the road since 2016 but no significant measures were taken until August this year when demarcation was done for the road widening project.

And now, Chouhan is coming to the city for performing bhoomi pujan. He will perform pujan for widening road at 3.30 pm near Radha Soami Satsang Beas on Saturday.

A new broad 6.5 km long cement concrete road will be laid.

Currently, the road between Bhawarkuan Square and Tejaji Nagar has two lanes. It is one of the busiest roads in the city. This stretch is accidental prone also as it has no divider.

The stormwater line, drainage line and footpath is part of the project which will cost around Rs 54 crore.

The main feature of this road will be that the median of this road will be about three metres wide, so that in future, sufficient space will be available on this road for metro project and elevated bridge construction.

Along with this, decorative lights will be installed on smart poles on the road.

Besides this road project, Chouhan will inaugurate various works related to city's development. The district administration has made complete preparations for the proposed programmes during Chouhan's stay.

Before the arrival of the Chief Minister, MP Shankar Lalwani, divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma, Collector Manish Singh, additional commissioner of police Manish Kapuria, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal and other senior officials reached the venues and took stock of arrangements.

Cleanliness heroes to be feted

During his stay in the city, Chouhan will participate in the state-level Swachhata Samman ceremony being organised at Amber Garden in the district. In the function, Chouhan will felicitate 36 urban bodies which have received awards in different categories in the field of cleanliness. Thereafter, he will also do the virtual inauguration of the newly constructed over bridge in Satna district from Indore.

Will inaugurate residential units

Chouhan will also inaugurate four newly constructed housing units under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. In these housing units, 2200 houses have been constructed for the homeless of EWS and LIG category. These residential units include Aravali Complex Bhuri Tekri, Gulmarg Complex Kanadia, Palash Complex Silicon City and Palash Complex Omaxe Hill. The total cost of these housing units is Rs.220 crore. Along with this, he will also perform Bhoomi pujan of the residential unit to be constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Awas Yojana in village Limbodi.

Bhoomi Pujan of metro related works

Chouhan will also do Bhoomi Pujan of Indore Metro Rail Line and Metro Station at Chandragupta Maurya Chauraha. Chouhan has laid the foundation stone of 10.93 km metro corridor from Gandhi Nagar to MR 10 Bridge under Package 2 and under Package 3 from MR 10 Bridge to Robot Crossroads at a cost of Rs 382 crore. Now, he will do Bhoomi Pujan of 7 elevated stations. In this way, bhoomi pujan of Metro works worth Rs 1,416 crores will be done.

Statue of Sant Balinath Maharaj to be unveiled

Chouhan will also unveil the statue of Sant Balinath Maharaj at Malwa Mill Square. The statue of Sant Balinath Maharaj has been built and installed by the social brothers of Bairwa society with social cooperation. Malwa Mill Square has also been named after Sant Balinath Maharaj.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 12:41 AM IST