Indore: Beyond Wednesday, left-right pattern for shops to be junked

Though the city and state are yet to experience the peak in the Covid-19 outbreak, shops across the city will reopen without any pattern (left-right, odd-even) beyond Wednesday. However, the BJP has assured the District Administration to assist in maintaining health/safety protocol by deploying its workers on Ground Zero.The decision was taken at the meeting of the Crisis Management Group held on Monday. Later, Krishnamurary Moghe, BJP leader and group member informed the media about the discussions and decisions taken.

Moghe said, "We informed administrative officials that there was no surge in the number of positive cases during four days even after shops were reopened after junking the left-right pattern on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. Thus, the same exemptions should be continued even after Wednesday. We have suggested to the administrative officials that to maintain the social distancing and other such health safety measures, at crowded locations, like Rajwada and opposite Choithram fruits and vegetable Mandi, BJP will deploy its workers to help district administrative.No government member of the committee was available for comments.