Indore bench back to virtual hearing of cases

Indore: With hike in Covid-19 cases, Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has again gone back to the virtual mode of hearing cases.

In an order issued by principal registrar Anil Verma it was said, “This is for general information that due to the outbreak of Covid-19 infection and with a view to prevent spread of Covid-19 infection in court premise and among the officers/employees, the video conferencing remote point facility provided in vacant court room at Indore bench is stopped with immediate effect till further orders.”

His order further reads, “Advocate will participate in hearing of their respective case(s) by joining the virtual court through video conferencing in accordance with the video conferencing & e-filing guidelines dated 15/16-04-2020 issued by the principal seat at Jabalpur.”

Lately, many employees of Indore bench were found to be infected with coronavirus after which the demand of virtual courts’ was raised.