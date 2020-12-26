Indore: Before vax process, collector meets district task force

Indore: With an aim to ensure facilities for awaited vaccination of Covid-19, district collector Manish Singh held a meeting with the District Task Force for the same on Saturday.

During the meeting, the officials of WHO in state and health department informed that the beneficiaries will have to go for pre-registration as they will not be entertained on the spot.

“Every registered beneficiary will get a message about the date and time for his/her vaccination and he will have to reach the vaccination facility during the given slot. Moreover, he will also get a message after being vaccinated and along with the date for next vaccination scheduled for second dose,” officials informed during the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Collector also directed the officials to identify cold storage facility in Pithampur for development a vaccination storage facility in case of mass vaccination required.

District Immunisation Officer Dr Tarun Gupta informed that at present, they have capacity of storing 8 to 8.5 lakh doses of vaccines along with other vaccines used in routine immunisation.

In the first phase of vaccination, the health workers, followed by frontline workers and people above age of 50 with any kind of morbid conditions will be vaccinated in this order.

Collector Singh also informed that every vaccinator will get a kit to treat the normal side effects to the patients after vaccination while a doctor will be deployed over every five vaccination facilities.

The decision of which vaccine to be administered to the patients is yet to be taken by the Union Government as various vaccines are in the final stage of trial.