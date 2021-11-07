Indore: Before people woke up, IMC had cleaned city

Indore

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) swung into action at the wee hours of Friday to clean the city after Diwali celebration

IMC officials said that IMC teams led by chief sanitation inspector (daroga) started the work of cleaning the various colonies and main landmarks of the city soon after celebrations ended.

The drive speeded up when the municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal also came out for inspection of the cleanliness work carried out in several areas.

Pal said that the drive started at around 3 am. During the drive, all the staff of the concerned departments that maintain cleanliness in the city were on the field.

“The areas which were cleaned on priority basis were Rajwada area, MG Road, Khajuri Bazaar, Gorakund, Sitlamata Bazar, Itwari Bazar, Jawahar Marg, Sanjay Setu, Jail Road, Kothari Market, High Court, Regal Square, Rani Sati Gate, Lantern Square, Malwa Mill Square, Patnipura Square and other such areas including BRTS and other major markets of the city,” said IMC official.

Officials added that instructions had been given by senior officials to clean those areas and places of the city where a huge number of footfalls are there because cleaning the roads during the day when there are people around could be difficult.

“Till 9 am almost all the areas which were on priority list were cleaned by the IMC teams,” claimed IMC officials.

Pal said that in her inspection, wherever she found wrappers of crackers and other stuff lying on the ground, she called up the respective daroga in charge of the area and got the place cleaned.

She also roamed in the streets of several areas of the city. She checked and ensured that the major areas of the city must be cleaned for the public.

“Till Friday morning the areas were cleaned by the IMC teams as it is, ” said an IMC official.

//Residential areas were also cleaned

The IMC teams were also active in the colonies as well. The cleanliness teams of the respective colonies cleaned the streets.

IMC officials said that the teams that clean the colonies on a daily basis were instructed to pick each and every paper on the road and ensure that no place remains dirty.

The senior officials of the concerned areas also inspected their respective areas to ensure that their orders had been followed.

