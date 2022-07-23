Indore: BEd cut-off over 72% but 61% students fail in 1st semester exams

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In what may come as a surprise to many, students who clear undergraduate courses with distinction fail miserably when it comes to BEd exams.

Last year’s BEd admission cut-off was around 72 per cent, same as this year’s, but most of those students failed in the first semester exam of the two-year degree course.

Nearly 61 per cent students have flunked BEd and 78 per cent students MEd exams, results of which were declared Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

As per information, 5,993 students had taken the BEd first semester exam conducted about three months ago. Of them, 2,339 students cleared the exam and 3,136 students got ATKT and 510 students failed.

Similarly, 277 students took the MEd first semester exam of which 61 students were declared pass, 172 got ATKT and 44 failed.

Irked by the poor results, directors of BEd colleges met university vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain, rector Ashok Sharma, registrar Anil Sharma and exam controller AsheshTiwari and expressed their displeasure over the results. They alleged under-marking by evaluators, who according to them were teachers of the School of Education.

“School of Education teachers hold a grudge against us. We don’t want them to examine the answer books of our students. The DAVV should send answer books of BEd and MEd to teachers of other universities,” said Devi Ahilya Private Education College Association president Abhay Pandey.

Association office bearers Girdhar Nagar, Kamal Irani and Ravi Bhadoriya also echoed the same views.

DAVV agrees for review of answer books

Following complaints of under-marking of answer books, vice-chancellor Renu Jain said that the university would get answer books reviewed. The university will get a sample review of answer books done. “If significant variation is found in sample review and main results then the entire results will be reviewed,” DAVV officials said.