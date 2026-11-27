Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The possibility of a direct flight from Indore to Bangkok remains alive, but Air India Express has yet to open ticket bookings for the proposed service. The airline had announced that operations would begin on Dec 2 and had also prepared a tentative flight schedule. However, bookings are likely to begin only after the airline secures the required slots and clearances and finalises onward connectivity arrangements.

According to the proposed schedule, the flight was to operate four days a week: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The aircraft was scheduled to arrive in Indore from Bengaluru at 8:10 am and depart for Bangkok at 9:40 am. On the return journey, it was scheduled to arrive in Indore from Bangkok at 6:50 pm before departing for Bengaluru at 8:25 pm. The airline proposed to deploy a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft with a seating capacity of 176 passengers. The scheduled operational period was from Dec 2, 2026, to Mar 26, 2027.

The flight is understood to have received clearances from both Indore and Bangkok airports. Travel agents said the airline could still launch the service as scheduled. The airport management, too, has no clear information about the commencement of operations.

At present, Indore has only one direct international flight, connecting the city with Abu Dhabi. The proposed Bangkok service would give the city its second direct international air connection.