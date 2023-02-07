Indore: Back-to-back WDs drive away cold conditions

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Due to the back-to-back western disturbance (WD) affecting the weather conditions in the Himalayan region, the day and night temperatures continue to soar in the city. The day temperature continued to remain close to 30 degrees Celsius, turning the day warm, while the night temperature too increased by two degrees Celsius in last 24 hours.

Moreover, officials of Regional Meteorological Department said that night temperature may increase a couple of degrees Celsius in the next two days.

“The day and night temperature remained on the higher side due to back-to-back western disturbances affecting the northern part of the country. There are bleak chances of a drop in temperature and biting cold conditions in coming days,” met officials added.

They added that a fresh western disturbance has been seen as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies. Another western disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from the night of February 8. Under its influence, light isolated to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Western Himalayan Region from February 8 to 10.

They added that under influence of these conditions, a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius is very likely over many parts of Central India during the next 3 days.

Max temp – 29.9 degrees Celsius (one degree above normal)

Min temp – 13.6 degrees Celsius (two degrees above normal)

