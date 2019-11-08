Indore: Ayodhya verdict today; High alert in city, flag march held

Indore: To ensure public safety and maintain law and order in the city in view Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya temple, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) took out a flag march on railway platforms in the city on Friday. The flag march on railway station, conducted for the first time, was to assure people about their safety and give message to anti-social elements.

The flag march, which started from railway platform number 1 at 10.30 am, was held on platform number 2, 3 and 4. The team led by Additional Superintendent of Police (railway) Rakesh Khakha reached platforms to alert the anti-social elements. DSP Bharat Singh Solanki, GRP thana incharge Gayatri Solanki and RPF incharge Harsh Chouhan took part in the march. The team laced with fire arms then reached Laxmibai Nagar railway station and Rajendra Nagar railway station at 3.30 pm.

Checking in trains coming from UP: GRP inspector Gayatri Soni said trains specially arriving or departing for Uttar Pradesh were checked on the directives issued by senior police officials. The officials talked to passengers and told them to be aware during the journey and to call police if they find anything wrong.

Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad: A team of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad checked public places including railway station, Sarwate and Gangwal bus stand following instructions of senior officials on Friday. The team also checked the vehicles and bags of people at Teen Imli bus stand and Navlakha bus stand. Another team checked the bags and goods of people at Rajwada, 56 Dukan, Nehru Stadium, temples and malls with the help of hand held metal detector, other equipment and sniffer dogs.