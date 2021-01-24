Indore: Auto-rickshaw drivers' association expresses displeasure over 'illegal' bike taxis plying in city

Indore: Auto-rickshaw drivers expressed their displeasure over the bike taxi running in the city and said that operation of bike taxi is against the rules, in a press conference on Sunday.

Indore Auto Rickshaw Drivers Association said that bike taxis are running against the rules in the city. Private vehicles are being used as a bike taxi.

The association had recently undertaken a campaign against bike taxis from Bhanvarkuan to Geetabhavan. Currently, about 22,500 auto rickshaws are operated in the city

Rajesh Bidkar and Pankaj Malviya from the association said, “Online companies providing cab service like Ola, Jugnoo, Rapido, Uber, etc are violating Motor Vehicle Act, and violating rules of family department of Madhya Pradesh Government, and on the other hand, Indore RTO Jitendra Singh Raghuvanshi is promoting online companies by colliding his interests with the said companies.”

“Indore has an online bike taxi company operating its trade business against the rules, where it is providing transport service to female riders from UP, Bihar, Delhi, Bhopal, Rewa, Satna Khandwa and other cities,” Vishnu Yadav from the association said.

He added that bike taxis cannot provide transport facility as it is not recognised as a mode of commercial transport under Motor Vehicle Act.

“Riders do not get compensation in the event of accident, further these bike taxis do not have police verification and other necessary safety measures ensured in public transport vehicles,” Tulsiram Yadav from the association said.

He added that the situation for auto rickshaw drivers is miserable after the lockdown as business is slow.

“Online companies do not obey any orders of the Motor Vehicle Act and Department of Transport. The auto rickshaw meter rate is decided by the government, but the online drawbacks are to run their own meter through the mobile app which is against the rule,” Ajju Khan from association said.

The association demanded action against such online cab service companies and discontinuation of their application.

Auto rickshaw drivers will carry the tricolour in their hands on January 26 and meet the in-charge minister with their demands.