Indore Auto Expo: Website and logo to be launched next week; Venue yet to be decided

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The website and logo of the State’s maiden ‘Indore Auto Expo’ is likely to be launched next week. MP Industrial Development Corporation (MPSIDC) is seeking suggestions from automobile companies to make it a landmark event. In order to woo the automobile companies to set up their units in the State and also to give the opportunity to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) to showcase their vehicles, the State Government is organising a three-day Indore Auto Expo in the city starting on April 28. MP State Industrial Development Corporation (MPSIDC) has been given the responsibility of organising the debut auto expo.

Sanjay Shukla, principal secretary Industries held a meeting of stakeholders of the expo including representatives of automobile companies, Consulting Firm E&Y, CII and NATRAX, Pithampur, at the region office of MPSIDC, Crystal IT Park, on Tuesday.

Talking to Free Press Shukla said that the website and logo of the mega event is likely to be launched by next week. On the issue of the venue of the show, he said that most likely it will be organised at National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX) Pithampur, though it is yet to be finalised.

He also received suggestions from representatives of automobile companies. They asked the State government to come up with an attractive offer for manufacturing EVs. The representatives of Mahindra two wheelers, Pithmapur, Eicher-Volvo, Force Motors, Ralson Tyres and Bridgestone Tyres, EY, CII and Dr N Karuppaiah, additional director of NATRAX Pithampur attended the meeting.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 10:44 PM IST