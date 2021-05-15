Indore: AUTO-DRIVERS' SATYAKAAM; provide 24-hr selfless service to Covid patients

Indore



Volunteers of Satyakaam, an organisation set up by a police officer to serve the needy, especially senior citizens during these times of distress, have another feather in their cap.



Recently, 50 auto-rickshaw drivers associated with Satyakaam, have started dropping COVID-19 patients from home to hospital or from hospital to their house for free. Their autos also gave oxygen which they provide free of cost in case the patient needs it. Not only this, they are providing free food to 110 houses of elderly people who are unable to get ration due to the curfew. Some of these families also have Covid positive patients staying in isolation in the house. Selfless service to the people is their only motivation.



Satyakaam's volunteers, established following the suggestion of ASP Dr Prashant Choubey, have been assisting the needy in the city since the last month. With the second wave of Corona, the volunteers came forward and they started providing essentials, especially to the senior citizens in the city.





//These drivers are available 24 hours a day\\



The auto-rickshaw drivers are offering their services 24 hours in the city. If someone has to take a patient to the hospital at night during an emergency or needs medical consultation, then these auto-rickshaw drivers are taking the patient to the hospital or clinic for free.



//Dropping people to railway station in case of emergency\\

A person from the city, who had to go out of the city for some work, contacted Satyakaam when he could not get any transport to reach the railway station due to the curfew He was dropped at the railway station by Harbhajan Singh, an auto-driver associated with the Satyakaam. ASP Choubey said that people who need auto-rickshaws can contact Mohit Garg of Satyakaam on his mobile number (9826798260).



//ASP formed Satyakaam last month\\



Satyakaam (Trauma Support Volunteers) was formed on April 5, 2021, to serve and help senior citizens. About 60 people including policemen, nurses and doctors are working as volunteers with this initiative.