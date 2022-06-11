Indore: Auto-driver caught using wrong number plate

All ready to nab over-speeding vehicles along Super Corridor |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

An auto driver who had removed one digit of his auto's number plate to avoid detection was caught by the traffic police when he jumped a red light. When police checked their records, they found that he had several red-light violations registered against him. Police collected the pending fine and also made him change the number plate.

Police officials said the auto driver jumped a red light at Lavkush Square and was caught. Police while checking found that he had removed one digit of his auto. Police found he had three red-light violations pending against him. He was fined Rs 2,000 and made to replace the number plate.

20 vehicles fined for over speeding

The Quick Response team of the police deployed along the Super Corridor caught 20 vehicles for over-speeding and imposed Rs 1,000 fine on each one of them. Police said many drivers were also not wearing seat belts.