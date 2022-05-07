Indore: Aurobindo Univ students get lessons on cyber security

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

An awareness programme on cyber security was organised by Aurobindo University under the topic 'Facing the cyber security challenges and artificial intelligence', on Friday.

All the important aspects of cyber security were introduced to the audience in an interactive way. The cyberworld is a different kind of a virtual world where threats are present everywhere, said IPS Varun Kapoor who was the main speaker.

“A few years ago, riots were caused in Khandwa region due to the circulation of a single post that provoked people to come on the street and create chaos. Five people were killed in the riots. Later when the digital footprints were traced it was discovered that the post was circulated by youth, and he was sentenced to life imprisonment.” said Kapoor.

With such real-life incidents, he made everyone aware of the world of artificial intelligence where anything, everything can be traced through digital footprints, which cannot be erased.

Kapoor also said, “Cybercrime is a real big threat to social security of public as this crime is done in the virtual world. All the precautions a person could take are being aware and analyzing every step before it's done. Unknown phone calls should also be avoided.”

The Blue Whale was not just a game but a challenge, but many children and parents could not understand its danger. In this way, cyber gaming is not done for the children but for their earnings.

While working in the virtual world one much change their mindset accordingly or else prestige, wealth, life, and everything could be at stake.

Do not do cyberbullying, phishing, online grooming, or cyberstalking, and if anyone is trying to do this with you, then disconnect, block them and still if they do not agree then inform the police immediately. But to keep your side strong, you keep collecting evidence.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 12:11 AM IST