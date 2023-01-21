Indore: Aunt sells niece’s land, booked with 4 others

Picture for representation |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Five people, including two women, were booked for illegally grabbing a woman’s plot in the MG Road area, police said on Friday.

One of the accused is the paternal aunt of the complainant, and she used forged documents to sell the plot.

MG Road police station in-charge Santosh Yadav said that a case was registered against Chintamani, Manoj, Pradeep, Rakesh and Husnara on the complaint of Saima Ahmed on Thursday. The woman stated in her complaint that a plot in Nandlalpura area was donated to her and her aunt a few years ago.

Recently, she came to know that the plot had been illegally sold by her aunt using forged documents. The accused also prepared a registry of the plot.

The complainant had filed a case before the court which directed police to register a case against the responsible people. After that, the police registered a case against the accused under sections 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B of the IPC and further investigation is underway. No arrests have been made so far.

Read Also Indore: Career Counselling session at Government School Khajrana

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)