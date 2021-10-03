Indore: At Wildlife Week celebrations, snake show, main draw at zoo​

Indore

In the Wildlife Week celebrations at Kamla Nehru Prani Sanghralaya (city zoo), drawing/painting competition and treasure hunt was organised on Sunday.

Drawing and painting competition witnessed 300+ registrations with age rang​ing​ from kids 3​-​year​-​old​s​ to ​grown up artists.

The event commenced at 11:00 am and concluded at 1:00 pm.

The following event was ​t​reasure hunt in which, over 200 participants hunted for clues. They had to find the hidden treasure in Indore zoo.

A number of clues related to zoo animals, along with different borrow/steal fun activities to gain access to clues for the next round. Extreme enthusiasm was observed on the part of the contestants with teams made up of small children and elders.

The final event of day 2 saw massive participation in the most awaited Expert talk - the ​Snake ​A​wareness Show chaired by Nihar Parulekar. About 70 people attended the snake talk.

The talk began with interesting facts about snakes as well as mythbusters & ended with a live demonstration of snake specimens. The specimens were of non venomous snakes - Rat snake, Red sand boa, Ball python etc. were shown to the participants.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 10:15 PM IST