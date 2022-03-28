Indore: ​As part of MYH renovation, work on 8-modular OT complex started at the cost of Rs 4 cr

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Aiming to increase the number of beds, Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital administration has been preparing a new ward of 120 beds on the sixth floor of the hospital.

Moreover, work of construction of an 8 modular operation theatre complex has also been started on the first floor of the hospital. As the services of gynaecology ward are being shifted to Maharaja Tukojirao Hospital, the OT complex along with the facility of 200 beds is also being developed in the vacant space.

The new ward of 120 beds is being prepared by Madhya Pradesh Housing Board through lightweight methods so as not to put any extra load on the aging structure of the hospital building. Ward will be prepared with hollow pipes and sheets.

Similarly, the OT complex would be prepared with the cost of Rs 4 crores by PWDs Project Implementation Unit and the hospital administration claimed that complex surgeries would be performed at the hospital which will help needy patients in getting treatment of serious ailments. The planning of OTs was made in 2019 but the work couldn’t be started due to the delay in shifting the gynaecology ward due to Covid-19.

Other renovation works of the hospital have also been started including patching of cracks and leakages on floors. Earlier, renovation of the hospital had taken place in 2014 when a whopping amount was spent for the same.

“As the building is about 70 years old, new construction is being done keeping that in mind. The new OTs will help in performing complex pediatric surgeries, orthopaedic surgeries, and others,” Superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur said.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 12:38 AM IST