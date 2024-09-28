Indore Artist Paints Lyrics Of 90 Songs By Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar To Pay Tribute On Her 95th Birth Anniversary

Artist Milind Dhawle creates a unique portrait of Lata Mangeshkar, using the lyrics of 90 songs sung by the singer. | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Meri awaaz hi pehchan hai, agar yaad rahe,’ these words never felt like mere lyrics, but the real life story of our legendary singer and nightingale, Lata Mangeshkar. September 28 marks the 95th birth anniversary of the nation’s favourite singer who was born in Indore in 1929. On Saturday, the entire nation is paying heartfelt tributes in numerous ways.

One of the tributes by an artist hailing from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore has stolen the limelight on the occasion, who is known as Milind Dhawale. Milind Dhawle has created a unique portrait of Lata Mangeshkar, using the lyrics of as many as 90 songs sung by the singer.

But how is it unique?

Milind Dhawale, has crafted a distinctive black-and-white portrait of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, using the opening lines of 90 of her iconic songs. In the 31x23 inch artwork, the lines of the songs are actually used to draw the features of Lata Ji’s face. Also, the lines are written in quite meaningful and thoughtful locations.

For instance, the line ‘Bindiya chamkegi, choodi khankegi’ is positioned on her forehead, while ‘Dheere dheere bol koi sun na le’ shapes her lips. Dhawale also wrote ‘Aye mere watan ke logon’ on her forehead, as he believes the song deeply resonates with India's patriotic spirit and is etched in people’s memory.

Artist wanted to present the portrait to Lata ji on 90th birthday

The intricately written lyrics are only noticeable when viewed closely, while from a distance, they appear as simple lines forming her features. Dhawale originally created the portrait for Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, with the hope of presenting it to her personally, a wish he was unable to fulfil. Reflecting on his experience, he expressed his regret at not being able to meet her. Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, 2022, at the age of 92 in Mumbai.

PM remembers Lata ji

On the birth anniversary of Lata Mangeshkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to remember her and wrote, “Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. She will always live on in the hearts and minds of people due to her soulful songs. Lata Didi and I had a special bond. I have been fortunate to receive her affection and blessings."

MP CM Mohan Yadav pays tribute

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav also paid his respect to the singer writing, "I humbly pay my respects on the birth anniversary of Lata Mangeshkar Ji, the esteemed 'Bharat Ratna,' a towering figure in the world of music and a devoted disciple of Maa Saraswati.

Your divine dedication to music not only enriched the film industry but also gave Indian music a new identity across the world. Your unparalleled and enchanting voice will forever remain alive in our memories."

Tribute by sand artiste

To honor the legendary singer on this special occasion, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a beautiful sand sculpture of her at Puri Beach. The tribute reflects the nation's love and respect for Lata ji, whose songs continue to resonate across generations.