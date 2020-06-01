Indore: Art of Living holds workshops to strengthen the physical and mental health of corona warriors

Indore

About 14 workshops for supporting mental well-being of corona warriors were organised across the state under the initiative of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Major participants of the workshop were police officers, healthcare workers and doctors.

Coordinator Manoj Rao said, “Corona warriors have and are still playing the role of frontline fighters with COVID-19, and fighting such a battle can affect our mind and body.”

Under the initiative, Art of Living founded by Sri Sri coordinated with volunteers and organised several workshops to strengthen the physical and mental health of corona warriors.

In Indore, a 4-day workshop was conducted for police officers, employees, doctors, nurses and other medical staff. “Our immunity gets a boost when we are peaceful, so our workshops helped people by calming them down through yoga, pranayama, meditation and Sudarshan Kriya,” Rao said.

He added that looking at the difficult task to stay mentally and physically strong amidst all-round challenges, the organisation had contacted MP government.

“Sri Sri has been organising meditation and breathing workshops in the whole country and on similar lines, we got permission to conduct free online workshop for police department, doctors and colleagues from different cities of the state in the last week of May and till June 1,” Rao said.

More than 500 participants attended the workshops. “Experience of participants confirmed research that suggests that mindfulness meditation can have benefits for health and performance, including improved immune function, reduced blood pressure and enhanced cognitive function,” Rao said.