Indore: Army officer's daughters killed as car rams into tree

Mhow: Two daughters of an army officer who had gone to Bercha lake with another army officer were killed when the car they were travelling in rammed against a tree on Saturday evening while they were returning home.

The accident took place at around 7.45 pm near Bhoot farmhouse on Badgonda road.

The impact of the accident was so severe that the car was completely smashed and the two girls who were in the car died on the spot.

Passersby took all three to the military hospital when they came to know about their army background. The doctors declared both the girls dead on arrival, while Captain Anshul Gupta of Military College of telecommunication engineering is undergoing treatment at the military hospital.