Indore: ​Applications of 422 candidates for medical officer posts cancelled

Indore

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MP PSC) has cancelled applications of 422 candidates for the posts of medical officer.

The applications have been cancelled for non-submission of documents within the prescribed limit, late submission of documents, non-eligibility etc.

MPPSC had called online applications by July 23 for recruitment on 576 posts of medical officers lying vacant in Public Health and Family Welfare Department. The applicants were given time till August 5 to send their documents.

Due to non-receipt of documents 300 applications were cancelled whereas 74 applications were cancelled on late submission of documents.

Besides, 38 candidates did not submit documents regarding their educational qualification while 8 candidates were found ineligible for the post of so their applications were also cancelled.

One candidate's candidature was cancelled due to non-permanent registration in MP Medical Council whereas one candidature was cancelled due to age limit.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 01:00 AM IST