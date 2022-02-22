Indore: Application invited for renewal of madrasa recognition

Indore

Applications for renewal of recognition of madrasas for the academic session 2022-23 began ​on Tuesday​, and the applications will be accepted till 21 March 2022.

As per the notice issued by the district education officer (DEO)​ in this regard​, ​the application will be considered by State Madrasa Board.

The facility of online application has been made available on MP Online Portal.

The necessary circulars and information regarding the application are available on the Madrasa Board's website www.mpmb.org and the Madarsa Board Portal of MP Online.

Madrasas will be required to submit a copy of the application along with all the documents to the Madarsa Board and District Education Officer office along with applying online.

Instructions issued for ​madrasa ​renewal​

1- The applicant must submit the required declaration certificate with him. Declaration Format can be downloaded from the official website.

2- If the madrasa is in a private building, only an electricity bill is required for submission of the form. If the madrasa is run on a rented premise, then a rent agreement with an electricity bill must be submitted.

3- Madrasa operators must bring ​Aadhar card, driving licen​c​e, voter ID with him/her to confirm the identification.

4- If the madrasa is run by a committee registered with a firm and society, then confirm that its certificate is submitted along with the application.

5- If the committee certificate and details are not available with the madrasa, then the format uploaded should be filled in the form.

6- Original photo of the madrasa should be submitted by the applicant.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 10:32 PM IST