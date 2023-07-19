Indore: Applicants Give Wrong Address, 20-30% Renewed DL Cards Return To RTO

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even after getting an ample number of blank cards, the Regional Transport Office has been facing trouble in delivering the driving licence cards to the applicants due to the wrong addresses given by the applicants.

According to RTO staff, the long pending issue of scarcity of blank cards has been resolved and cards are being printed on a regular basis. “Officials have also started delivering the cards at the applicants’ places through posts. About 1,000 cards were sent through posts in the last 15 days but surprisingly, about 20-30 per cent of the cards remained undelivered due to wrong address,” RTO staff said.

They added that the problem occurs due to the applicants’ mistake as they do not bother to change their mailing address at the time of renewal and the cards get delivered at their old address.

Meanwhile, Regional Transport Officer Pradeep Sharma said that they have got ample number of cards and are sending them through post as early as possible. “Yes, many cards were being returned due to wrong address or unavailability of the applicants at the given address. Now, the applicants will have to come to the office for taking their cards as there is no other way to deliver them,” Sharma said.