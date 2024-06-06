Indore: Another Feather In MGM's Cap, Hospital's IRL Gets NABL Accreditation, First Govt Lab In City, Second In State

MGM medical College, Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Intermediate Reference Laboratory (IRL) at Manorama Raje TB Hospital has achieved a significant milestone by receiving the prestigious NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) accreditation. It has become the first government laboratory of MGM Medical College and in Indore while the second government laboratory in the state to get the accreditation.

It has been granted in accordance with ISO 15189:2012, covering disciplines of Microbiology and Infectious Disease Serology and Molecular Testing.

'This recognition underscores the lab's adherence to international standards, ensuring the highest quality and reliability of medical testing. The NABL accreditation involves specific requirements and recommendations for the IRL Lab. We were trying to get the NABL approval for the last couple of years and finally tasted success,' nodal officer Dr Ashutosh Shrivastave said.

The assessment programme over two years includes annual surveillance and a renewal assessment. The first onsite surveillance is scheduled for March 2025 and a renewal application must be submitted by November 2025 to ensure continuity.

Dr Sanjay Dixit, Dean, MGM Medical College, expressed pride in this achievement, stating, 'This accreditation is a testament to our unwavering dedication to maintaining highest standards in medical testing. It reflects our ongoing efforts to provide reliable and accurate diagnostic services to the people.'

The IRL lab receives samples for testing from districts like Barwani, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Dewas, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Ujjain and others. Every year, 25k-30k samples of tuberculosis patients are tested in the lab.