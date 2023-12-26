Indore: Another Covid Positive In City 55-Year-Old Woman Found Positive

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Another case of Covid-19 has been reported in the city on Monday as a 55-year-old woman tested positive. With this, the total number of positive cases in this month increased to four.

However, the number of active cases in the city is only one as the man, who was found positive on December 18, was discharged from home isolation after his re-sampling report tested negative.

According to IDSP nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar, a 55-year-old woman, resident of Vijay Nagar, was found positive on Monday. “The woman and her husband both had gone for testing after having mild fever. Report of the man was found negative while the woman was found positive,” he said.

The couple was going to attend a wedding and they gave their samples as a precaution. District epidemiologist Dr Anshul Mishra said that they have kept the woman in home isolation, and kept her under continuous observation.

“The 58-year-old man, who returned from Maldives, and was found positive on December 18 has also been discharged from home isolation after his re-sampling report was found negative,” Dr Mishra said.

The 55-year-old woman will remain in home isolation for seven days and will be discharged after seven days after re-testing her samples.

“Samples of the patient have been sent for genome sequencing to AIIMS, Bhopal to learn about the strain of virus prevalent in the city,” she added. As per health department records, over 2.12 lakh patients were found positive in Indore and over 1,472 had died since the outbreak of the disease.