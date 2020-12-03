Indore: Amid tears, lady don’s Illegal structure dismantled

Our staff reporter

Indore: A day after flattening illegal structures of land sharks Babbu and Chhabbu, a joint team of Indore Municipal Corporation, district administration and police targeted illegal buildings of listed criminal Alka Dixit, who is known as 'lady don' and murder accused Shubham on Thursday morning.

Armed with JCB and poclain machines, the removal gang of IMC accompanied by heavy police reached the Dwarikapuri area in the morning.

Alka had built a three-story building on a 750 sq ft plot at Shriram Nagar in Dwarkapuri which was dismantled by the removal gang.

A family was residing in the house. Primarily, the IMC employees vacated the building but a woman inhabitant locked herself in a room to prevent demolition.

But she was forcefully taken out of the house. She claimed that she had purchased the house from Alka. The woman also furnished a copy of the notary but IMC sought registration papers which she did not have so the demolition was carried on even after the woman threatened to commit suicide.

Police sources said that Alka had made a notary in favor of a woman to save the house from demolition.

According police, Alka and her husband Ashok Dixit, a resident of Shriram Nagar, are listed criminals. Alka has more than a dozen cases against her whereas her husband has 18 FIRs against him. "Most cases against Alka are under Excise Act. She even went to jail in connection with a theft case," the police said.

She is currently out on bail. Her son Jaideep has also been charged with molestation and assault cases.

After Sriram Nagar, the removal gang turned to Shraddha Saburi Colony where an illegal structure of Shubham Yadav Nepali was flattened.