Indore: Along with new building, District Hospital to have MRI facility too

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Along with the new building of the District Hospital, people will also get the facility of MRI as the additional chief secretary, Health, Mohammad Suleman, has directed officials to prepare for it as the machine has already been sanctioned for Indore. Along with the new building, officials will have to develop the facility as the earlier sanctioned CT scan machine was installed at the Government PC Sethi Hospital.

Suleman also inspected the facilities of the District Hospital and reviewed the ongoing construction work of the new building of the hospital. During his visit, he also directed health department and administration officials to increase the size of the proposed casualty ward which is being constructed after seeing the load of patients in the daytime.

Later, the ACS also held a review meeting of health officials at the collectorate on Tuesday. The ACS also expressed his displeasure over the slow pace of construction work of the hospital and directed the contractor to speed up the work and complete it as soon as possible. The contractor had slowed down the work on the excuse of increased rates of steel.

Complete food testing laboratory by Diwali

During the meeting, the ACS also directed the officials to get the construction and establishment work of the Food Testing Lab, being constructed at Talawali Chanda, completed by Diwali. He also reviewed other government schemes meant for maternal and child health

Super-speciality Hospital for kids

During his visit to the School of Excellence for Eye on Monday, the ACS also discussed the plan to develop a Super-Speciality Hospital for kids. The hospital will be constructed near the Chacha Nehru Hospital on the MGM Medical College campus at a cost of Rs 10 crore. The four-storey building will have special facilities for the treatment of complex diseases of kids. Suleman inspected the facilities of the School of Excellence for Eye and asked the officials to get it fully functional by August 15.