e-Paper Get App

Indore: Along with new building, District Hospital to have MRI facility too

ACS wants construction work completed as soon as possible; Discusses plans to establish SSH for kids on MGM campus

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 12:58 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Along with the new building of the District Hospital, people will also get the facility of MRI as the additional chief secretary, Health, Mohammad Suleman, has directed officials to prepare for it as the machine has already been sanctioned for Indore. Along with the new building, officials will have to develop the facility as the earlier sanctioned CT scan machine was installed at the Government PC Sethi Hospital.

Suleman also inspected the facilities of the District Hospital and reviewed the ongoing construction work of the new building of the hospital. During his visit, he also directed health department and administration officials to increase the size of the proposed casualty ward which is being constructed after seeing the load of patients in the daytime.

Later, the ACS also held a review meeting of health officials at the collectorate on Tuesday. The ACS also expressed his displeasure over the slow pace of construction work of the hospital and directed the contractor to speed up the work and complete it as soon as possible. The contractor had slowed down the work on the excuse of increased rates of steel.

Complete food testing laboratory by Diwali

During the meeting, the ACS also directed the officials to get the construction and establishment work of the Food Testing Lab, being constructed at Talawali Chanda, completed by Diwali. He also reviewed other government schemes meant for maternal and child health

Super-speciality Hospital for kids

During his visit to the School of Excellence for Eye on Monday, the ACS also discussed the plan to develop a Super-Speciality Hospital for kids. The hospital will be constructed near the Chacha Nehru Hospital on the MGM Medical College campus at a cost of Rs 10 crore. The four-storey building will have special facilities for the treatment of complex diseases of kids. Suleman inspected the facilities of the School of Excellence for Eye and asked the officials to get it fully functional by August 15.

Read Also
Indore: Without waiting for formal inauguration, city’s residents ‘declare’ Bengali Square...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: Along with new building, District Hospital to have MRI facility too

RECENT STORIES

NEET test centre innerwear removal case: Candidates share their thoughts on dress codes and...

NEET test centre innerwear removal case: Candidates share their thoughts on dress codes and...

Bihar: Young man stabbed for watching Nupur Sharma's video in Sitamarhi

Bihar: Young man stabbed for watching Nupur Sharma's video in Sitamarhi

Filmmaker Avinash Das detained for sharing Amit Shah's photo with jailed IAS officer

Filmmaker Avinash Das detained for sharing Amit Shah's photo with jailed IAS officer

Mumbai: Split in Shiv Sena caused by BJP & not by rebels, claims Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Split in Shiv Sena caused by BJP & not by rebels, claims Uddhav Thackeray

Kapil Wadhawan paid high commissions to Avinash Bhosale’s firms for loan negotiations when no such...

Kapil Wadhawan paid high commissions to Avinash Bhosale’s firms for loan negotiations when no such...