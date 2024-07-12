 Indore: Allegations Surface Over Irregularities In Doctors' Appointments At MGM Medical College
Indore: Allegations Surface Over Irregularities In Doctors' Appointments At MGM Medical College

Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit constitutes committee to probe the matter of recruitment done in 2019

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 12, 2024, 08:38 AM IST
MGM Medical College, Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College is under the scanner again after allegations surfaced that two doctors were appointed in 2019 without even applying for the positions. The Dean has formed a three-member inquiry committee to investigate these claims of irregularities. The controversy centres on the appointment of ophthalmologists at the School of Excellence for Eye. The complainant, an RTI activist, alleged that in 2019, MGM Medical College announced vacancies for recruitment, yet doctors who had not applied for these positions were nonetheless appointed as specialists. Additionally, there are claims that qualifications required for these posts were not fully disclosed.

After the complaint, three doctors' appointments are under scrutiny, with accusations of irregularities. The complainant has raised these concerns with the Health Minister and the Divisional Commissioner. These allegations came to light through information obtained in an RTI response from MGM Medical College.

According to the complainant, the 2019 notification from MGM Medical College outlined specific qualifications for doctor positions, which were allegedly ignored in the appointments. It is claimed that two of the appointed doctors did not even apply, but were selected and one doctor who applied for a different position was appointed to the community department, a move said to contravene medical regulations.

Meanwhile, college sources said that there are counter-allegations against the complainant, suggesting that he himself had applied for the job but was not selected, which could be motivating his accusations. Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit stated, 'We have formed an investigation committee to look into this matter thoroughly.'

