Indore: ​Agri college student lodges ragging plaint with UGC

Indore

A student of College of Agriculture at Indore has lodged a complaint of ragging with University Grants Commission (UGC).

The complaint, has been lodged with Anti-Ragging Helpline of UGC. The complaint has been forwarded to the college with direction to take the matter probed and submit the report to UGC.

The college administration has confirmed that they had received complaint from the UGC and the same has been forwarded to anti-ragging committee for investigation.

An official of the college stated that the name of the complainant has not been shared by the UGC so first they will trace him and then record his and other students' statements.

“As per norms, UGC does not share name of the complainant with institutions. Institutions themselves have to trace the ragging victim and then provide him/her security and take action against accused,” explained Dr LK Tripathi, dean of student welfare, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 01:51 AM IST