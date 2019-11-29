Indore: Age limit for BJP city prez extended to 55 yr

Indore: Facing stiff protests by aspirants, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has increased the maximum age limit from 50 to 55 years for election as city and district presidents.

About two months ago, the BJP had announced that it would stick to age limit criteria fixed for election to mandal, city and district president’s posts.

But the BJP had to relax criteria in the recently held mandal elections as many aspirants protested against it. Later similar voices were raised on maximum age criteria for city and district president posts.

The party on Friday announced that it would consider candidate up to the age limit of 55 for city and district president post.

Sources said that Umesh Sharma and Jitu Jirati are among the front runners for the post.