Indore: Agar Malwa Man Held For Supplying SIM Cards To Fraudster

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Agar Malwa was arrested on Monday for supplying mobile SIM cards to the accused, who was arrested for duping a person of Rs 8 lakh on the pretext of earning profit and good calls of share market. The accused runs a POS and he used to issue more than one SIM card from the people after getting their biometric details twice.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that on the complaint of a person from UP, a person named Naresh Khare was arrested for duping him of Rs 8 lakh on the pretext of investment in share market a few months ago. Khare had informed the police that he had used the names of two advisory companies and duped many people using SIM cards of different people. He had taken the SIM cards to mislead the police and to hide his identity.

Khare informed the police that he had taken 12 SIM cards from one Deepak, who is a POS agent and provides the SIM cards of some telecom companies to people. The crime branch searched for him and arrested him from his place in Agar Malwa. He allegedly informed the police that he used to issue two SIM cards from people after taking their biometric details. The people were unaware that more than one SIM card was issued in their names. Deepak was in contact with Khare and he had provided the SIM cards to him. Crime branch officials are gathering information about the SIM cards and investigation is on to know the role of other people in the crime.