Indore: After peeping incident, DAVV girl hostels to be no-men zone

Indore: More than a week after a toilet cleaner was found to be peeping into a washroom of a girl hostel while an inmate was taken bath, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has decided to frame guidelines for boarding facilities for females.

“Girl hostels of DAVV will be ‘no-men’s zone’. Soon, guidelines for this will be released,” said vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain.

She stated that no male staff would be deployed at the girls’ hostel. “Only guards will be male but there entry would also be restricted to a certain point,” she added.

As per information, even male labourers coming to the girls hostel for works like painting and construction will have to work under the supervision of warden.

Besides, the university would take identity cards of all staff working in the university from contractor agencies.

There are total five girls’ hostels in DAVV campus.

In a shocking incident, toilet cleaner Ankit Tamboli was found peeping into a washroom of New Kamla Nehru Girls Hostel while an inmate was taking bath on December 7. On spotting him, other inmates raised an alarm prompting him to flee. However, the university swept the entire matter under the carpet to save its face.Free Press exposed the incident and the shameful university officers who covered up the incident after which a complaint with police was lodged from the DAVV’s side on Friday.

Accused sent to jail: Ankit Tamboli was sent to jail on Sunday. Bhawarkuna police station incharge Sanjay Shukla stated that he was booked under Section 151 and sent to jail. Meanwhile, a three committee constituted by DAVV to probe into the matter has started investigation. The committee comprising Vrinda Tokekar, Maya Ingle and Rekha Gadre would take sta