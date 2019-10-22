Indore: After IPDS work; City's power capacity to be 1200 MW

Indore: The power supply capacity for city will almost be double of its maximum demand after works undertaken under Integrated Power Distribution System (IPDS) get over.

“After the IPDS works are over, the power supply capacity of Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company (west discom) for city will be 1200 MW in a day,” said west discom managing director Vikas Narwal.

The maximum demand of 610 MW was reported on June 10 this year. That means that power supply capacity for Indore would be almost double to its maximum requirement.

The state government has pumped in Rs 300 crore under IPDS to replace old lines, transformers, and install new transformers, grids, poles.

The work is carried out at 25 sites daily. “Power is being kept off for a few hours for the works, but a stronger ‘power canopy’ in the city will developed once the works are over to deal with hot summers and other seasons,” said discom publicity officer Awadhesh Sharma.

He added there won’t be any problem even if the load is high.

The city currently has 6.4 lakh consumers of whom more than 50,000 are in the category of non-domestic, industry, shopping malls etc.

The maximum power distribution capacity of city was 1000 MW before IPDS works started and currently it reached 1100 MW. After 29 villages were included in the city, the power company also had to increase its resources. For these areas, autorickshaws are also being approved by the company for FOC, that is, Fuse of Call solution. Narwal said instructions have been given to complete the project in next one-and-a-half months.

Maximum city demand:

2015 360 MW

2016 390 MW

2017 440 MW

2018 501 MW

2019 610 MW