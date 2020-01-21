Indore: After hiccups, DET results finally declared

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Tuesday declared results of doctoral entrance test (DET) for admission in PhD and MPhil programmes, a month after examination was held on December 22.

The exam had got into rough weather when former executive council member Ajay Chordia lodged complaints with the university and department of higher education (DHE) alleging that irrelevant questions were asked in the research methodology papers of 11 subjects.

“The organising committee of DET had gone through all the complaints received over DET and addressed the same before approving for declaration of results. On the basis of organising committee’s report, the decision to declare DET results was taken,” DAVV incharge registrar Anil Sharma said.

The subject was being brought in the meeting of deans who approved proposal for declaration of the results. As soon as the consent was received, vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain asked admission cell chairman VB Gupta to upload DET results on the university website.

The results were uploaded on the university website of all 46 subjects at about 8.30 pm.

The DET was held on December 22 and results were expected in a week but the university took nearly one month to address complaint related to irrelevant questions being asked in the exam, which was held after a gap of one-and-a-half-years.