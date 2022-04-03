Indore: Admission to AYUSH colleges through MP Online

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The process of admission to Ayurveda, Homeopathy, and Unani colleges of the state is being done through MP Online. The Department of AYUSH has released the timetable for the third phase of counselling. The counselling will start on April 4 and will end on April 8.



The date of online registration will be on April 4 to April 6 till 2 pm. The online record verification will be done on April 5 to April 6 till 11 pm. After this, the merit list will be published on April 7.

The status of vacant seats will be displayed on the portal on the same day. The priority order of the colleges will be decided by the candidates (choice filling) on April 8 to 10. The seat allotment process in the college will be done on April 15. After this, admission will be given to the respective college on April 16 to April 18.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 11:34 PM IST